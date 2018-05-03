Today’s Headlines

  • About that parking garage that got transit funding (Systemic Failure)
  • People for Bikes ranks cities on bike ridership, safety, ease of biking (Fast Company)
  • West Covina doesn’t want bike path reopened because homeless people are scary; Bike plan approval postponed (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
  • Fresno Bicycle Coalition hosts 17th annual Mall-to-Mall Bike Ride (KMPH)
  • California population is growing, especially around Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
  • EPA ozone designations raise concerns of political influence (Utility Dive)
  • Air quality is a public health issue (Inland Empire Community News)
  • How the transit housing bill failed (LA Times)
  • Bike, car manufacturers join forces to work on bike-to-car communication systems (Bicycle Retailer)
  • No more tax benefit for people who bike to work—or for parking costs? (MarketWatch)
  • Could autonomous vehicles add to congestion? Yup (GovTech)
  • What keeps girls from riding bikes (Outside Online)
  • Why can’t riding bikes just be a normal thing in the U.S.? (Outside Online)

