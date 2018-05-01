Today’s Headlines
- California is gearing up for a fight over tailpipe emissions (NY Times)
- Things to know about U.S. clean car standards (EDF)
- Gas tax critics deliver signatures for repeal effort (KPCC)
- CA distributes $2.6 billion for rail, transit work (Progressive Railroading)
- Changes coming to Highway 50, Sacramento light rail (Sacramento Bee)
- Bike San Gabriel Valley puts finishing touches on 5-year plan for safer walking, biking (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- BART board approves plan for San Jose tunnel (SF Curbed)
- Marin considers renewing half-cent transportation sales tax (Marin Independent Journal)
- Calls for rent control surge (Mercury News)
- To solve housing crisis—gotta build housing. A lot of it (SF Examiner)
- Response to study about transportation costs for people who live near transit (Planetizen)
- Meanwhile, U.S. Justice department is quietly editing its internal manual, deleting language on need for a free press (BuzzFeed)
