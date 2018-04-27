Today’s Headlines
- More on transportation funding allocations (LA Times)
- … for express lanes on the SF Peninsula (Mercury News)
- … and transit in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal)
- … in LA County (NBC)
- … San Jose BART extension (Mercury News)
- … San Diego transit (KPBS)
- There’s not enough traffic citation fee revenue to sustain programs that rely on it (Courthouse News)
- L.A. toll lanes to start charging clean vehicles (LA Times)
- The fight for more infill housing is far from over (CityLab)
- First the A’s, now the Dodgers: Gondola idea floated for stadium access (The Source)
- Study: People who live in transit-rich neighborhoods don’t spend less on transportation—or necessarily take transit (CityLab)
- Central Valley politics and the federal gas tax (Sacramento Bee)
- Ford will focus on its biggest, least efficient, most profitable vehicles (Market Watch)
