  • Steve Lopez explores L.A.’s “other” [sic] bike culture (LA Times)
  • Causes, consequences of transit fragmentation in the Bay Area (Global Transit Innovations)
  • Watsonville pedestrian seriously injured, so police to cite bicyclists and pedestrians—not drivers? (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Bill would help BART build housing (Bay City Beacon)
  • Moving forward after housing bill spiked (Ethan Elkind)
  • Oil, soda companies pouring money into initiative to make it harder to raise taxes (Sacramento Bee)
  • Bay Area Air Quality Management District to host workshops on Community Health Protection Program in Vallejo, Fairfield (Daily Republic)
  • Parents didn’t want fracking near their kids’ school, so oil company moved it near a low-income school (Mother Jones)
  • VW promises autonomous parking by 2020 (Automotive IT)

