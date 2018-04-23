Today’s Headlines
- Steve Lopez explores L.A.’s “other” [sic] bike culture (LA Times)
- Causes, consequences of transit fragmentation in the Bay Area (Global Transit Innovations)
- Watsonville pedestrian seriously injured, so police to cite bicyclists and pedestrians—not drivers? (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Bill would help BART build housing (Bay City Beacon)
- Moving forward after housing bill spiked (Ethan Elkind)
- Oil, soda companies pouring money into initiative to make it harder to raise taxes (Sacramento Bee)
- Bay Area Air Quality Management District to host workshops on Community Health Protection Program in Vallejo, Fairfield (Daily Republic)
- Parents didn’t want fracking near their kids’ school, so oil company moved it near a low-income school (Mother Jones)
- VW promises autonomous parking by 2020 (Automotive IT)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF