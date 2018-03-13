Today’s Headlines

  • Instead of outlawing distracted walking, why not just outlaw getting old? (Treehugger)
  • Pedestrian deaths keep rising and LA County has the most in the country (LA Daily News)
  • Californians divided over gas tax repeal (PPIC)
  • CEO of San Joaquin Regional Transit: Gas tax is a boon for transit (Comstock Magazine)
  • Union City mayor defends highway connector plan (Patch)
  • Electric scooter startups ready to expand to dozens of U.S. cities (Curbed)
  • SMART train meeting ridership, revenue goals (Marin Independent Journal)
  • CA Attorney General ordered to rewrite description of cap-and-trade Proposition 70 (LA Times)
  • Governor Brown urges Trump to visit high speed rail project while he’s in California (LA Times)
  • Homeless housing projects are easily blocked (LA Times)

