- Instead of outlawing distracted walking, why not just outlaw getting old? (Treehugger)
- Pedestrian deaths keep rising and LA County has the most in the country (LA Daily News)
- Californians divided over gas tax repeal (PPIC)
- CEO of San Joaquin Regional Transit: Gas tax is a boon for transit (Comstock Magazine)
- Union City mayor defends highway connector plan (Patch)
- Electric scooter startups ready to expand to dozens of U.S. cities (Curbed)
- SMART train meeting ridership, revenue goals (Marin Independent Journal)
- CA Attorney General ordered to rewrite description of cap-and-trade Proposition 70 (LA Times)
- Governor Brown urges Trump to visit high speed rail project while he’s in California (LA Times)
- Homeless housing projects are easily blocked (LA Times)
