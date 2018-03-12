Today’s Headlines
- Alameda County to vote today on whether to grab transit money for a road: Actions (Green Caltrain)
- La Verne making moves to become more bicycle friendly (Daily Bulletin)
- Stanislaus County to get millions of federal dollars for roads (Modesto Bee)
- First driverless bus deploys in CA (State Scoop)
- If we don’t plan for them, autonomous vehicles will make our car-dominated transit system even worse (LA Times)
- Caltrans, flush with money, needs to hire a lot of people (Sacramento Bee)
- CA high-speed rail business plan: costs will rise (Business Journal)
- State bill would allow SF to implement congestion pricing (SF Examiner)
- Prop 70, a product of cap-and-trade extension deal, has little support (LA Times)
- Developer adds affordable units, invokes state law to get around NIMBYs in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Dublin City Council rejects 220-unit housing project near BART station: “too massive” and “wrong colors” (Systemic Failure)
- Study: Climate change will wreak havoc on California agriculture (LA Times)
- Solutions to congestion start with CEOs (Quartz)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF