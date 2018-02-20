Today’s Headlines
- Where does all that bike-share data go? (CityLab)
- Montclair bans use of phones and ear buds while walking in crosswalks (Daily Bulletin)
- Do crosswalk buttons work? (ABC7)
- Widening freeways is so last century–even the LA Times says so
- Oh, wait, maybe if one of the lanes is reserved for electric vehicles? (Daily News)
- Trump infrastructure plan could make gas tax even more necessary (Sacramento Bee)
- Both are needed: More housing and better transportation (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland’s Lake Merritt gets pedestrian improvements (Hoodline)
- Santa Barbara gets buffered bike lanes (Noozhawk)
- After many years, commuter train coming to Santa Barbara (Independent)
- SMART gets gas tax money to add trips (Marin Independent Journal)
- OCTA orders new CNG buses (NGT News)
- Germany considers making public transportation free to fight air pollution (Washington Post)
- Elon Musk and his fantasies are not the future–they’re delaying it (Medium)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF