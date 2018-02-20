Today’s Headlines

  • Where does all that bike-share data go? (CityLab)
  • Montclair bans use of phones and ear buds while walking in crosswalks (Daily Bulletin)
  • Do crosswalk buttons work? (ABC7)
  • Widening freeways is so last century–even the LA Times says so
    • Oh, wait, maybe if one of the lanes is reserved for electric vehicles? (Daily News)
  • Trump infrastructure plan could make gas tax even more necessary (Sacramento Bee)
  • Both are needed: More housing and better transportation (SF Chronicle)
  • Oakland’s Lake Merritt gets pedestrian improvements (Hoodline)
  • Santa Barbara gets buffered bike lanes (Noozhawk)
  • After many years, commuter train coming to Santa Barbara (Independent)
  • SMART gets gas tax money to add trips (Marin Independent Journal)
  • OCTA orders new CNG buses (NGT News)
  • Germany considers making public transportation free to fight air pollution (Washington Post)
  • Elon Musk and his fantasies are not the future–they’re delaying it (Medium)

