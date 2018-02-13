Today’s Headlines
- E-bikes are more than a replacement for bikes (Slate)
- Bay Area leaders decry Trump infrastructure plan (Mercury News)
- Sacramento’s streetcars threatened by Trump plan (Sacramento Bee)
- Instead of cleaning up its act, Utah prepares to sue California over coal (Lompoc Record)
- South Lake Tahoe is confused about raising transportation funds, tolls, congestion pricing (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
- SF plans to sue California for sheltering Uber, Lyft (Curbed)
- Proposed bridge toll hikes could benefit Napa County (Napa Valley Register)
- Sacramento wraps light rail cars in art (Sacramento Bee)
- Sacramento plans Vision Zero campaign; media focus on the lawn signs (Sacramento Bee)
- Caltrain pedestrian underpass in Santa Clara wins a prize (Digital Journal)
- El Paso considers international, cross-border bike-share (Fox)
