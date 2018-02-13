Today’s Headlines

  • E-bikes are more than a replacement for bikes (Slate)
  • Bay Area leaders decry Trump infrastructure plan (Mercury News)
  • Sacramento’s streetcars threatened by Trump plan (Sacramento Bee)
  • Instead of cleaning up its act, Utah prepares to sue California over coal (Lompoc Record)
  • South Lake Tahoe is confused about raising transportation funds, tolls, congestion pricing (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
  • SF plans to sue California for sheltering Uber, Lyft (Curbed)
  • Proposed bridge toll hikes could benefit Napa County (Napa Valley Register)
  • Sacramento wraps light rail cars in art (Sacramento Bee)
  • Sacramento plans Vision Zero campaign; media focus on the lawn signs (Sacramento Bee)
  • Caltrain pedestrian underpass in Santa Clara wins a prize (Digital Journal)
  • El Paso considers international, cross-border bike-share (Fox)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

  • Claiming that CA’s cap-and-trade program violates the commerce clause is laughable and begs for the obvious solution: to completely stop sourcing power from out-of-state.