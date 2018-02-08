Today’s Headlines

SB1 funds going to road widenings in Riverside County (Press Enterprise)

Palo Alto plans to raise traffic-impact fees paid by developers (Palo Alto Online)

Officials want to study an additional lane on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge for cars, not bikes (KQED)

Proposition to adjust Prop 13 may be on November ballot (Sacramento Bee)

Proposed housing bill could change our cities (Wired)

More travelers are eschewing rental cars, going multimodal (Washington Post)

Oakland fights coal shipments, but nearby Richmond ships it all the time (East Bay Express)

CA officials say they will block transportation of oil from any new offshore drilling (Reuters)

