Today’s Headlines
- SB1 funds going to road widenings in Riverside County (Press Enterprise)
- Palo Alto plans to raise traffic-impact fees paid by developers (Palo Alto Online)
- Officials want to study an additional lane on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge for cars, not bikes (KQED)
- Proposition to adjust Prop 13 may be on November ballot (Sacramento Bee)
- Proposed housing bill could change our cities (Wired)
- More travelers are eschewing rental cars, going multimodal (Washington Post)
- Oakland fights coal shipments, but nearby Richmond ships it all the time (East Bay Express)
- CA officials say they will block transportation of oil from any new offshore drilling (Reuters)
