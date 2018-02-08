Today’s Headlines

  • SB1 funds going to road widenings in Riverside County (Press Enterprise)
  • Palo Alto plans to raise traffic-impact fees paid by developers (Palo Alto Online)
  • Officials want to study an additional lane on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge for cars, not bikes (KQED)
  • Proposition to adjust Prop 13 may be on November ballot (Sacramento Bee)
  • Proposed housing bill could change our cities (Wired)
  • More travelers are eschewing rental cars, going multimodal (Washington Post)
  • Oakland fights coal shipments, but nearby Richmond ships it all the time (East Bay Express)
  • CA officials say they will block transportation of oil from any new offshore drilling (Reuters)

  • Melanie Curry

    Oh dear, I read too fast this morning. Sorry I missed the point the first time around–I fixed it. See you on the bridge!

  • Dan Brekke

    Weird to comment on a headline roundup, but: I think you have my story at KQED wrong. There are two lanes involved in the Richmond-San Rafael story. One, the lower-deck eastbound lane, is being restored to ease the PM commute congestion (hence the headline). The upper-deck, westbound lane is slated to for the bike-pedestrian lane, as you know. There’s nothing in the piece that tries to reframe any debate: I merely reported that there’s been pushback recently from Marin and Contra Costa officials about the westbound lane and noted that putting motor traffic up there is not as simple as it sounds. Personally, I can’t wait to ride across the bridge on that bike-ped lane.