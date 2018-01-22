Today’s Headlines
- The new BART trains are cool (SF Weekly)
- Cost overruns will kill high speed rail, crows LA Times‘ Vartabedian
- Gas tax repeal collects signatures even as road repairs begin with new tax funding (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Orange County set to clear homeless camps, but no plans for where they will go (Orange County Register)
- How Paris was able to reclaim space from cars (CityLab)
- Sprawl and its impact on people, planet (Air Quality Matters)
- San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District made it possible to sign up for bad air alerts in Spanish—after a tweetstorm (Fresno Bee)
- Oakland fights to keep coal exports out of its port (Mother Jones)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF