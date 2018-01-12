Today’s Headlines
- Train service to Santa Barbara restored after mudslides; highway still closed (LA Times)
- Federal tax cuts could be an opportunity to shift benefits towards transit (Mobility Lab)
- SoCal sees a drop in bicyclist deaths—but what’s the cause? (LA Curbed)
- Bakersfield plans to replace bridge over highway. Will it accommodate bikes and pedestrians? (Bakersfield.com)
- MTC searches for ways to get people to carpool (Mass Transit Mag)
- Research: Guidance for zero traffic deaths (World Resources Institute)
- How cities are using transit technology—and not (Curbed)
- Regulators order Diablo Canyon to shut down (Mercury News)
- Tenant activists, landlords clash over rent control bill in Sacramento (SF Chronicle)
- Program helps teachers in San Jose with house down payments (Mercury News)
- Startup plans to launch fully autonomous delivery vehicles in San Mateo (Trucks.com)
