Today’s Headlines
- Bike-share will add electric bikes in San Francisco this April (Business Wire, SF Weekly)
- Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue gets bus boarding islands along protected bike lanes (Medium)
- League of American Bicyclists releases Bicycle Friendly State report card (Sierra Club)
- Ventura County seeks input on “unmet transportation needs” (VC Star)
- Vision Zero may be working in SF, NY (Governing)
- Buses can deconcentrate poverty, promote equity (Chicago Policy Review)
- Republican Assemblymembers call on Governor Brown to invest in infrastructure (Desert News)
- Bill to outlaw fossil fuel vehicles brings (predictably) reactions from automakers (Transportation Today)
- Federal research funds help states test transportation technology (Transport Topics)
- Marin County has used environmentalism as cover to resist new housing, and the result: high costs and segregation (LA Times)
- Redevelop those dying malls for housing (Mercury News)
