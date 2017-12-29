Today’s Headlines

  • Bakersfield had its “deadliest year ever” for pedestrians, but instead of doing something about that, police are cracking down on “jaywalkers” (23 ABC News)
  • Coachella eyes cap-and-trade funds for transit village (Desert Sun)
  • More about Bakersfield and high speed rail (Capitol Weekly)
  • California’s climate change scoping plan (Triple Pundit)
  • Upcoming transportation issues in San Bernardino County (Daily Bulletin)
  • The health benefits of urban cycling (Momentum Magazine)

