Today’s Headlines
- Bakersfield had its “deadliest year ever” for pedestrians, but instead of doing something about that, police are cracking down on “jaywalkers” (23 ABC News)
- Coachella eyes cap-and-trade funds for transit village (Desert Sun)
- More about Bakersfield and high speed rail (Capitol Weekly)
- California’s climate change scoping plan (Triple Pundit)
- Upcoming transportation issues in San Bernardino County (Daily Bulletin)
- The health benefits of urban cycling (Momentum Magazine)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA