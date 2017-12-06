Today’s Headlines

  • Sacramento bridge, used by cyclists and pedestrians, to close for maintenance over winter (Sacramento Bee)
  • Mineta Institute in San Jose chosen to oversee $2 million in transportation research funds for Cal State Universities (Daily Republic)
  • CA’s climate goals may require large increases in carbon prices (Business Insider)
  • Jerry Brown’s mixed bag on the environment (Capitol Weekly)
  • This is what needs to happen: LAX parking shuttles going electric (Trucks.com)
  • Businesses stocking up on cap-and-trade credits may mean fewer emission reductions in the future (Capital Public Radio)
  • In some U.S. cities, people are starting to go car-free (Governing)
  • Shanghai subway will use voice recognition systems for fare payments (South China Morning Post)
  • Here’s a map of where Elon Musk wants to tunnel under LA—for cars, not transit (Curbed)

