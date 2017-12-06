Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento bridge, used by cyclists and pedestrians, to close for maintenance over winter (Sacramento Bee)
- Mineta Institute in San Jose chosen to oversee $2 million in transportation research funds for Cal State Universities (Daily Republic)
- CA’s climate goals may require large increases in carbon prices (Business Insider)
- Jerry Brown’s mixed bag on the environment (Capitol Weekly)
- This is what needs to happen: LAX parking shuttles going electric (Trucks.com)
- Businesses stocking up on cap-and-trade credits may mean fewer emission reductions in the future (Capital Public Radio)
- In some U.S. cities, people are starting to go car-free (Governing)
- Shanghai subway will use voice recognition systems for fare payments (South China Morning Post)
- Here’s a map of where Elon Musk wants to tunnel under LA—for cars, not transit (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF