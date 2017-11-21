Today’s Headlines
- Air Resources Board begins measuring local pollution (SPCR)
- Gas tax:
- How it will help Upland repair its roads (The Sun)
- To some, road repairs need to come from someone else, NOT A GAS TAX! (Highlander News)
- It’s already bringing “huge” improvements to Bay Area roads (Mercury News)
- Once again, construction pauses to create Union Square holiday pedestrian plaza in S.F. (Curbed)
- California GHG emissions are shrinking, though not in all sectors (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Richmond gets grants for urban greening, wellness trail (East Bay Times)
- Hackers attack Sacramento Regional Transit computer system, demand ransom (Sacramento Bee)
- Four California cities expand on-demand transit options (Smart Cities Dive)
- Sacramento officer who repeatedly punched pedestrian will return to active duty (Sacramento Bee)
