Today’s Headlines

  • Air Resources Board begins measuring local pollution (SPCR)
  • Gas tax:
    • How it will help Upland repair its roads (The Sun)
    • To some, road repairs need to come from someone else, NOT A GAS TAX! (Highlander News)
    • It’s already bringing “huge” improvements to Bay Area roads (Mercury News)
  • Once again, construction pauses to create Union Square holiday pedestrian plaza in S.F. (Curbed)
  • California GHG emissions are shrinking, though not in all sectors (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Richmond gets grants for urban greening, wellness trail (East Bay Times)
  • Hackers attack Sacramento Regional Transit computer system, demand ransom (Sacramento Bee)
  • Four California cities expand on-demand transit options (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Sacramento officer who repeatedly punched pedestrian will return to active duty (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF