Today’s Headlines

  • Planners could do a lot more to make cities safe and healthy (Next City)
  • Apple gives $1.8 million to Cupertino for bike lanes (Mercury News)
  • L.A. is walkable (SCPR)
  • BART proof-of-payment rule is harmful and unnecessary (Bay City Beacon)
  • Adding lanes does not reduce congestion (Houston Chronicle)
  • Why New York’s subway system is failing (NY Times)
  • Cartoon: The perfect pedestrian, making the world safe for motocracy (Treehugger)
  • California’s emission reductions are due to renewable energy, not cap-and-trade (PV Magazine)
  • The once and future Democratic consensus on climate change (Vox)
  • One thousand bikes in a tunnel: who’s fault? (OC Register)
  • Memorial bike ride in Sunland (Daily News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF