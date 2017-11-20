Today’s Headlines
- Planners could do a lot more to make cities safe and healthy (Next City)
- Apple gives $1.8 million to Cupertino for bike lanes (Mercury News)
- L.A. is walkable (SCPR)
- BART proof-of-payment rule is harmful and unnecessary (Bay City Beacon)
- Adding lanes does not reduce congestion (Houston Chronicle)
- Why New York’s subway system is failing (NY Times)
- Cartoon: The perfect pedestrian, making the world safe for motocracy (Treehugger)
- California’s emission reductions are due to renewable energy, not cap-and-trade (PV Magazine)
- The once and future Democratic consensus on climate change (Vox)
- One thousand bikes in a tunnel: who’s fault? (OC Register)
- Memorial bike ride in Sunland (Daily News)
