Today’s Headlines
- One of the first AHSC projects from cap-and-trade money—affordable housing for veteran in Long Beach—cuts a ribbon (Long Beach Post)
- Results of parking changes along Telegraph Ave complete streets project (City of Oakland)
- Long Beach road diet will increase parking, pedestrian safety (Long Beach Post)
- West Sacramento to test on-demand shuttles as transit supplement (Sacramento Business Journal, GovTech)
- Court: South Coast air quality board broke the law by kowtowing to oil industry (LA Times)
- CA joins EU climate push (New Europe)
- Brown blasts climate change deniers (Sacramento Bee, LA Times)
- Cap-and-trade reduced greenhouse gas emissions in California (LA Times)
- Can California eliminate gas cars? (Scientific American)
- San Diego Unified uses collection agency to harass parents who can’t pay for school bus (Voice of San Diego)
- Safety issue might delay rollout of new BART train cars (East Bay Times)
- But Muni could get new train cars soon (SF Examiner)
- Brainstorming on housing crisis:
- Thousands sign up for Bay Area discussions (East Bay Times)
- North Bay leaders get together to talk about housing (Press Democrat)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Streetsblog California will not publish on Friday, November 10, in observance of Veteran’s Day