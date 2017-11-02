Today’s Headlines
- Ford GoBike takes off in San Jose (Bike Silicon Valley)
- San Diego has not been tracking transit, biking goals in its Climate Plan (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Suburban areas like Castro Valley need sidewalks (NBC)
- State rail plan maybe not as good as it looks at first glance (Systemic Failure)
- Affordable housing being illegally rented out in SF (CBS)
- Gas tax going up (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- … and road repairs are coming (OC Register, SCV News)
- SoCal Edison plans a path to electrification (NGT News)
- Why Amsterdam works so well for bikes (CityLab)
