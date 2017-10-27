Today’s Headlines
- In Salinas, car vs. pedestrian crashes are far above average (The Californian)
- Hawaii’s waste-of-resources “distracted walking law” goes into effect (NPR)
- Missing the point: Ford GoBike offers airline mileage points for bikeshare rides (Business Insider)
- Why Disney dropped development project (OCR)
- Republicans in other states seem to understand that increasing gas taxes is necessary (LA Times)
- Metro applauds recent Active Transportation Program allocations (Mass Transit)
- Prop 13 and the housing crisis (SF Chronicle)
