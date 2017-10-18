Today’s Headlines
- Chico Velo offers small grants for bike projects (Enterprise-Record)
- Bakersfield’s solution to a dangerous crosswalk: Remove it, and study options (Bakersfield.com)
- More than half the states are raising transportation taxes (Sacramento Bee)
- Millbrae may reduce affordable housing planned at Caltrans station (Green Caltrain)
- Why few bike to transit, and how to change that (Alta Planning)
- A brief history of traffic lights (Artsy)
- Yeah, that will do it: Residents advised to close their windows when fire erupts at El Segundo refinery (LA Times)
- A guide to Los Angeles transit (Occidental Weekly)
- Searching for Los Angeles in Blade Runner 2049 (California Planning & Development Report)
- London is learning more and more about how people travel on the Tube (Slate)
