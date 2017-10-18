Today’s Headlines

Chico Velo offers small grants for bike projects (Enterprise-Record)

Bakersfield’s solution to a dangerous crosswalk: Remove it, and study options (Bakersfield.com)

More than half the states are raising transportation taxes (Sacramento Bee)

Millbrae may reduce affordable housing planned at Caltrans station (Green Caltrain)

Why few bike to transit, and how to change that (Alta Planning)

A brief history of traffic lights (Artsy)

Yeah, that will do it: Residents advised to close their windows when fire erupts at El Segundo refinery (LA Times)

A guide to Los Angeles transit (Occidental Weekly)

Searching for Los Angeles in Blade Runner 2049 (California Planning & Development Report)

London is learning more and more about how people travel on the Tube (Slate)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF