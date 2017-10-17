Today’s Headlines
- The winners and the loser in the California legislative session (Mercury News)
- Forbes ponders whether California could succeed in banning gas vehicles
- LAPD “takes on” texting drivers—by reminding them not to do it (Patch)
- Self-driving cars are on a collision course with our crappy cities (The Verge)
- Driverless shuttles await permission to test on public roads in California (ITS International)
- How BART is working to make its trains quieter (BART)
- Van Ness BRT faces construction delays (SF Examiner)
- Ferry ridership between Berkeley and San Francisco is growing (East Bay Times)
- It’s hard out there for a carless person who wants to date (LA Times)
- California fires leave many homeless where housing was already scarce (NY Times)
- Mexico City has a “bicycle mayor” (Voice of America)
