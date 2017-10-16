Today’s Headlines

  • Poorest neighborhoods in Fresno finalize plan for parks, sidewalks, school, jobs with $35m in cap-and-trade funding (NextCity)
  • Bikes help women escape Northern California fires with dog (NBC4), with kids while pregnant (Sacramento Bee)
  • Santa Maria: Workshop on unmet transit needs, Oct 26, is hiding under the radar (Santa Maria Times)
  • Cupertino plans bike festival next weekend (Mercury News)
  • Rebuilt bridge to Big Sur opens (US News)
  • Transportation “improvements” (for highways) coming soon to Riverside County (Press Enterprise)
  • Caltrans is looking for input on its statewide rail plan (Progressive Railroading)
  • Buckle up: Next year’s election is going to be a wild ride (LA Times)
    (SF Gate)
  • Bicycle suspension is evil (Outside)

