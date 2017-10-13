Today’s Headlines

  • Will automation take away truck driver jobs? (Guardian)
  • Some Republicans hope to start a tax revolt with S.B. 1 repeal; others say hold on there (Cal Matters)
  • Can California provide enough charging stations for the electric cars it wants? (FutureStructure)
  • More on SANDAG reform bill just signed into law (Patch)
  • Proposed Bay Area bridge toll increase seen as a solution for regional transportation problems (SF Gate)
  • Ban on sidewalk delivery robots moves forward (SF Examiner)
  • Amid the devastation, the smoke from still-growing Northern California fires is also no joke (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Affordable housing development breaks ground in Emeryville (East Bay Times)
  • Housing subsidies help people who already have money (Apartment List)
  • Block that metaphor! There’s nothing natural about “naturally affordable housing” (City Observatory)
  • What a Nobel economist can teach us about congestion pricing (Ethan Elkind)

