Today’s Headlines
- Report: Uber and Lyft lead to more car trips in major cities (Curbed)
- Groundbreaking set for cross-Alameda walking-biking trail (East Bay Times)
- And, again: Another study finds bike lanes are good for business and safety for all (Treehugger)
- Surprise! Express lanes on I-580 haven’t helped congestion (Mercury News)
- Brown signs bills:
- Zero emission vehicles (NGT News)
- Putting Bay Area toll increase to a vote (Sacramento Bee)
- Allowing a vote on South Bay transportation sales tax measures (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- SANDAG overhaul (San Diego Union Tribune)
- People in cities tend to be healthier than others; What is the healthiest density? (Next City)
- DMV has proposed rules on driverless cars (SF Gate, Sacramento Bee, The Verge)
- Feds consider eliminating environmental reviews that duplicate state reviews (Transport Topics)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF