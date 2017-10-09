Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrans considers roundabouts on Highway 49 (The Union)
  • Vulnerable communities bear the brunt of noise pollution, too (CityLab)
  • Driver arrested for driving into bicyclists (Sacrament Bee)
  • Alameda gets bike-share (East Bay Times)
  • Bicyclists: Slow down around pedestrians (Spokesman-Review)
  • Governor signs bill requiring bus drivers, passengers to wear belts (KCRA)
  • Dixon considers raising parking fees, allocating road tax money (The Reporter)
  • Solano County projects set to receive state gas tax money (The Reporter)
  • CA Republicans see opportunity in gas tax repeal (LA Times)
  • North Coast RR Authority appeals to US Supreme court for CEQA relief (Lost Coast Outpost)
  • Feds move to repeal clean air rule (Politico)
  • Amsterdam rethinks the role of traffic lights (Next City)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF