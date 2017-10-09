Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans considers roundabouts on Highway 49 (The Union)
- Vulnerable communities bear the brunt of noise pollution, too (CityLab)
- Driver arrested for driving into bicyclists (Sacrament Bee)
- Alameda gets bike-share (East Bay Times)
- Bicyclists: Slow down around pedestrians (Spokesman-Review)
- Governor signs bill requiring bus drivers, passengers to wear belts (KCRA)
- Dixon considers raising parking fees, allocating road tax money (The Reporter)
- Solano County projects set to receive state gas tax money (The Reporter)
- CA Republicans see opportunity in gas tax repeal (LA Times)
- North Coast RR Authority appeals to US Supreme court for CEQA relief (Lost Coast Outpost)
- Feds move to repeal clean air rule (Politico)
- Amsterdam rethinks the role of traffic lights (Next City)
