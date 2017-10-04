Today’s Headlines

National City first to take on requirement to include environmental justice in planning (Next City)

How California can ban fossil fuel cars (Wired)

Part of Playa del Rey road diet to be rescinded (LA Times)

Candidate proposes getting rid of tolls: “We still have congestion” (LA Times)

Imperial County still thinks it can build its way out of congestion (Calexico Chronicle)

Marin kicks off a climate change campaign (Marin Independent Journal)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF