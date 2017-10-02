Today’s Headlines
- The “hidden” costs of climate change are considerable (National Geographic)
- Global carbon emissions stayed flat in 2016—with caveats (Grist)
- Bakersfield residents want a crossing signal for pedestrians (Bakersfield.com)
- Taxes are sexy, and we need more, not less of them (SF Examiner)
- So it begins: Highland finds a way to use S.B. 1 funds to free up money for street widening projects (Highland News)
- Mobility 21 Summit looks for transportation solutions for SoCal (Business Wire)
- Unions, environmentalists tell CPUC: Go electric, now (CityWatchLA)
- Radio: Would congestion pricing work for L.A.? (SCPR)
- An idea from South Africa: Give bad drivers a time out (IOL)
- Singapore ride-hail company invests in California self-driving car startup (GovTech)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF