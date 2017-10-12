Today’s Headlines

  • Report: Uber and Lyft lead to more car trips in major cities (Curbed)
  • Groundbreaking set for cross-Alameda walking-biking trail (East Bay Times)
  • And, again: Another study finds bike lanes are good for business and safety for all (Treehugger)
  • Surprise! Express lanes on I-580 haven’t helped congestion (Mercury News)
  • Brown signs bills:
  • People in cities tend to be healthier than others; What is the healthiest density? (Next City)
  • DMV has proposed rules on driverless cars (SF Gate, Sacramento Bee, The Verge)
  • Feds consider eliminating environmental reviews that duplicate state reviews (Transport Topics)

