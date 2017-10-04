Today’s Headlines

  • National City first to take on requirement to include environmental justice in planning (Next City)
  • How California can ban fossil fuel cars (Wired)
  • Part of Playa del Rey road diet to be rescinded (LA Times)
  • Candidate proposes getting rid of tolls: “We still have congestion” (LA Times)
  • Imperial County still thinks it can build its way out of congestion (Calexico Chronicle)
  • Marin kicks off a climate change campaign (Marin Independent Journal)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF