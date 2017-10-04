Today’s Headlines
- National City first to take on requirement to include environmental justice in planning (Next City)
- How California can ban fossil fuel cars (Wired)
- Part of Playa del Rey road diet to be rescinded (LA Times)
- Candidate proposes getting rid of tolls: “We still have congestion” (LA Times)
- Imperial County still thinks it can build its way out of congestion (Calexico Chronicle)
- Marin kicks off a climate change campaign (Marin Independent Journal)
